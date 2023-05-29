Betterment LLC Sells 553,754 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Betterment LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,336,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553,754 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Betterment LLC owned 1.92% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $366,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.38. 1,506,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610,297. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.398 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $4.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.