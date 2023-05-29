BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 6,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BGC Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.39. 1,902,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. BGC Partners has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $532.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.40 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGC Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,467,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 47,106 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,473,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,588,000 after purchasing an additional 841,533 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGCP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

