Biconomy Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $161.40 million and $1.72 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001066 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Biconomy has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001367 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.
Biconomy Profile
Biconomy launched on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,081,671 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy.
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using US dollars.
