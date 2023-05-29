Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Big Banc Split Stock Performance
Shares of BNK traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$10.73. 1,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956. The company has a market cap of C$16.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34. Big Banc Split has a 12-month low of C$10.20 and a 12-month high of C$15.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.00.
About Big Banc Split
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.