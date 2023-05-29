Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Big Banc Split Stock Performance

Shares of BNK traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$10.73. 1,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956. The company has a market cap of C$16.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34. Big Banc Split has a 12-month low of C$10.20 and a 12-month high of C$15.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.00.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

