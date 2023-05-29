Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIG traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,489,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,914. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $181.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts predict that Big Lots will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Artha Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,873,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth $1,392,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 71,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 38,591 shares during the period.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.