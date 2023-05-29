Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the April 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 905,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BIIB traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $298.66. 945,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,584. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen has a 52-week low of $188.54 and a 52-week high of $319.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Bank of America raised their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.38.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 157,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,907,000 after buying an additional 16,349 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 210,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,622,000 after buying an additional 86,919 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $958,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

