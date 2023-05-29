BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,400 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 537,400 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 359,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
BioVie Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of BioVie stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.27. 146,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,477. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. BioVie has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
In other BioVie news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $28,720.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,195.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 82.50% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioVie in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.
