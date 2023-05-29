BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,400 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 537,400 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 359,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

BioVie Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BioVie stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.27. 146,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,477. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. BioVie has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at BioVie

In other BioVie news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $28,720.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,195.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BioVie by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BioVie by 2,706.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BioVie by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioVie by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioVie by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioVie in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

