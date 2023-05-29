Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Short Interest Down 11.2% in May

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the April 30th total of 10,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bit Digital by 4,285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 42,468 shares during the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bit Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ BTBT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.77. 5,423,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,331. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $228.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 4.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 326.03% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bit Digital will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bit Digital from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the digital asset mining business and Ethereum staking activities. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

