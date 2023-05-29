BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Reaches $27,753.98 on Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $27,753.98 or 0.99978847 BTC on exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $344.67 million and $417,941.87 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00025835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019272 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00017544 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002315 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 28,026.12376558 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $434,580.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

