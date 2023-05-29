Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $541.04 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $541.04 billion and $16.64 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $27,907.12 on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.78 or 0.00418471 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00125626 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00024570 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,387,181 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
