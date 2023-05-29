Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $541.04 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $541.04 billion and $16.64 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $27,907.12 on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.78 or 0.00418471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00125626 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00024570 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,387,181 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.