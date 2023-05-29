Bitcoin Market Cap Achieves $541.04 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $541.04 billion and approximately $16.64 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $27,907.12 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.78 or 0.00418471 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00125626 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00024570 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,387,181 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.