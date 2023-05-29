BITICA COIN (BDCC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $29,053.43

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $719,485.84 and $29,053.43 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00026001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019317 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00017575 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001103 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,691.59 or 1.00015616 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04557644 USD and is down -8.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $10,011.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.