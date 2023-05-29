BITICA COIN Price Hits $0.0511 on Top Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $919,637.69 and approximately $26,692.38 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00025724 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019270 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017628 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,764.34 or 1.00048593 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04557644 USD and is down -8.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $10,011.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

