Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Black Hills from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti cut Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.29.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Down 0.1 %

BKH stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Insider Transactions at Black Hills

In other Black Hills news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Hills

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.