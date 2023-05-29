Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Kellner Capital LLC

Kellner Capital LLC cut its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $239,752,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Black Knight by 11.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,579,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,533,000 after buying an additional 1,191,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,186,000 after buying an additional 740,142 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in Black Knight by 72.4% in the third quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,437,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,072,000 after buying an additional 603,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Black Knight by 82.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,125,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,849,000 after buying an additional 508,079 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Shares of BKI stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.09. 563,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,958. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.49. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

