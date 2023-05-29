BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.5% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.38% of BlackRock worth $403,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in BlackRock by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $11.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $672.30. 533,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,129. The firm has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $659.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $696.21.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

