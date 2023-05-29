BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Short Interest Up 24.2% in May

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,600 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the April 30th total of 379,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.51. 147,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,110. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 29.16 and a quick ratio of 29.16. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.10 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 12,812.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 262,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 36,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

