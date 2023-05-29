Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd Cuts Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,215,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 246,650 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 34.9% of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.37% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $149,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,592,381 shares of company stock worth $632,325,601 over the last 90 days. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KKR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

KKR stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.68. 1,946,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,232. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

