Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the April 30th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.48. 116,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,791. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $12.21.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGB. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,229,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,966,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 988,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 503,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,946,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,174,000 after acquiring an additional 269,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 928,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 194,052 shares during the period.

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

