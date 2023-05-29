Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the April 30th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.48. 116,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,791. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $12.21.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
