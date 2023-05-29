BlueArk (BRK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $276,493.53

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,689.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.00417774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00124989 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00024591 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00039065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000453 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000697 BTC.

About BlueArk

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.