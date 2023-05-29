BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 5th

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ZDV traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting C$19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,788. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.66. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of C$17.77 and a 12 month high of C$21.01.

