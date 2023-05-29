BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 5th

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ZRE stock traded up C$0.17 on Monday, hitting C$21.43. 3,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,409. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.55. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$19.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.53.

