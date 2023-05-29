BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:ZUT traded up 0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 23.05. 2,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,969. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 22.90. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of 21.39 and a fifty-two week high of 27.71.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.