BNB (BNB) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. One BNB coin can now be bought for $312.57 or 0.01126559 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $48.72 billion and $529.70 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,856,887 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,857,056.74414316. The last known price of BNB is 314.66846209 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1423 active market(s) with $443,148,229.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
