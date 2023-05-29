Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the April 30th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BNEFF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 27,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,860. The firm has a market cap of $155.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.14 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 23.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Bonterra Energy

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

(Get Rating)

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

