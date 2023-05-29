Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.42

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Bri-Chem Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$11.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

