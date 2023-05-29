Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,211 shares of company stock worth $24,589,579. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIN traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $356.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,666. The stock has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.95 and its 200 day moving average is $342.39.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

