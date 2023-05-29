Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,701 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.6% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $97,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,047. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.