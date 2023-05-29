Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,701 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.6% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $97,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,047. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.