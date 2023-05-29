Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,018 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,174 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $259,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,682,000 after acquiring an additional 376,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.50.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $306.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,954. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.36 and its 200-day moving average is $264.13. The firm has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $317.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,276 shares of company stock worth $18,253,410 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.