Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

PayPal Stock Up 1.4 %

PYPL stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,666,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,296,460. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average is $74.84.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

