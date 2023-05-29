Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $14.55 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of TransUnion worth $14,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,459,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in TransUnion by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,983,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,973,000 after buying an additional 973,517 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,272,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in TransUnion by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,344,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,179,000 after buying an additional 875,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TRU traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,074. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.09.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,453. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

