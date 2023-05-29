Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,429 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $20.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $507.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,302,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,002. The stock has a market cap of $224.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $443.20 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

