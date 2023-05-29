Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,062 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.22. 697,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,273. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

