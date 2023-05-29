Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,643 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 18,643 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.9% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after acquiring an additional 912,545 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,337,444,000 after buying an additional 383,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,218,771,000 after buying an additional 126,585 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,721,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,371,746,000 after buying an additional 417,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,277 shares of company stock valued at $40,009,794 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,067,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,388. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $421.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

