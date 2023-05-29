Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $36,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded up $11.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $672.30. The stock had a trading volume of 533,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,129. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $659.64 and its 200-day moving average is $696.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

