Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. Invests $4.98 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,000. Trip.com Group accounts for 1.4% of Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 172,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.49. 4,133,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 112.47 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $40.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.15 million. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

