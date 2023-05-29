British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the April 30th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.6 %

BTAFF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $45.21.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

