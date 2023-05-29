Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Down 9.3% in May

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the April 30th total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 908,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Broadstone Net Lease

In other news, CEO John David Moragne purchased 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,019.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,720.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Ryan M. Albano acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $103,788.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,151.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John David Moragne acquired 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,720.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,432 shares of company stock worth $273,600 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,347 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 19,606.7% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,295 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $28,358,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,308 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 1.4 %

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

NYSE BNL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,002. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

