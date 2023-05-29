Brokerages Set Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Price Target at $36.77

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BAC opened at $28.31 on Monday. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $225.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.