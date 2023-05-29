Brokerages Set Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) PT at $43.57

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.57.

BAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.95. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 78,721 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 464.7% during the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 56,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 46,245 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 250,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 116,407 shares during the period.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

