Brokerages Set Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Target Price at $20.67

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.22.

MRVI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of -0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

