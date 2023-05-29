Brokerages Set Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) PT at $2,968.33

Shares of Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,968.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STRNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($34.20) to GBX 2,825 ($35.14) in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Investec cut shares of Severn Trent to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($40.80) to GBX 3,400 ($42.29) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $33.52 on Monday. Severn Trent has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $38.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

