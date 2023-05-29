Brokerages Set Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) PT at $11.00

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEAT. Imperial Capital began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In related news, insider Riva Bakal sold 8,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $58,030.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $228,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $122,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Riva Bakal sold 8,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $58,030.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $228,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,026,380 shares of company stock worth $123,066,761 over the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 291.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 77.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEAT opened at $7.45 on Monday. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $164.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.87 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.28%. On average, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

