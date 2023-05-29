Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Brookfield Asset Management has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Brookfield Asset Management has a payout ratio of 79.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.0%.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $31.07 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95.

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

