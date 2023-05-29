Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.518 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($1.05). The company had revenue of C$5.70 billion during the quarter.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

