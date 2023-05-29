Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.518 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($1.05). The company had revenue of C$5.70 billion during the quarter.
About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
