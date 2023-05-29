Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance
NASDAQ BPYPN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.48. 27,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,117. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $21.99.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Property Partners (BPYPN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.