Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPYPN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.48. 27,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,117. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $21.99.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

