Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:BPYPN)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPN traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,117. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $21.99.
About Brookfield Property Partners
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Property Partners (BPYPN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.