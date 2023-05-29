Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (TSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (TSE:BEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.457 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEP. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
