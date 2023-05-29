Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Down 17.4% in May

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,200 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 736,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 55.9% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,703,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 140,533 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 69.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,345,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 550,925 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 866.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,098,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 984,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 92,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,182. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $279.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.17.

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 69.91% and a negative net margin of 173.24%. The company had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

