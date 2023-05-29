BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Short Interest Down 22.7% in May

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,415 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of BCAN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.84. 16,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,186. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc develops, markets, and sells customer relationship management (CRM) software products. It owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, workforce management, contact center operations, and asset management; and New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

